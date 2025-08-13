Future of Whitchurch Civic Centre takes shape after new report

A report prepared to help ensure that the future configuration of Whitchurch Civic Centre meets the needs of local people has been published by Shropshire Council.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Civic Centre has been closed since September 2023 – except for the sports/market hall – after specialist engineers found that RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) exists across the majority of the complex, and that it has major structural issues.

To inform future development options, and fully assess what would be required from a future Civic Centre, Shropshire Council commissioned an independent ‘needs analysis’ earlier this year.

Work was carried out by Strategic Leisure (SSL) Limited and involved extensive consultation with a range of local individuals and organisations. This included local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Council representatives, Helen Morgan MP, local community groups and local businesses.

Discussions focussed on existing uses of the Civic Centre prior to closing, which activities have been maintained and lost, other community facilities available within the town and what should be included if a new Civic Centre was developed.

Councillor Andy Hall, Chair of the Whitchurch Civic Centre working group – made up of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, Helen Morgan MP, and officers from both councils, said:

“I want to thank SSL for their work, and thank all who took part in the consultation. As the report states the consultation meetings highlighted the importance of the Civic Centre to the community. People told us how the centre’s closure had a broader impact on the wider high street and that they would like to see a new building replace the existing Civic Centre: something they believe would be a better long-term option than simply replacing the roof.

“The report has been considered by the working group and, subject to formal decision making by Shropshire Council and Whitchurch Town Council, it is likely that the aspiration will now be to potentially redevelop the site and create a new, modern, fit-for-purpose and energy-efficient building.”

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said:

“I understand the expectation and the need for Whitchurch and its surrounding area to have a functioning Civic Centre and I welcome this recent work to fully define what would be the best form for the building for the future.

“It’s very important to reiterate that at the present time there is no actual funding for this work in the council’s capital programme and there never has been.

“Work to understand funding options – including potential CIL external funding – is being carried out, and the new Cabinet will consider this as part of its re-prioritisation of capital projects in the next few weeks.”

The ‘assessment of need’ report can be seen here.