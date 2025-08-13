Cycle for #Challenge75 in aid of charity for older people

Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin is calling on cycling enthusiasts to join a special fundraising event in support of the vital services and activities it provides for older people across the county.

Emma Wilde from Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin at the launch for the cycling event with Mayor, Alex Wagner, Deputy Mayor, Bernie Bentick and representatives from Shropshire Cycle Hub, Cycling UK and Sustrans

A charity cycle ride will take place in and around Shrewsbury on Sunday, 28th September. Riders will set off from the Shrewsbury Sports Village and follow scenic routes to cycle 75km for the charities 75th anniversary. The entry fee is just £15, which includes a place on the cycle ride and a well-earned hot drink and cake at the finish line.

The event is part of the charity’s 75th anniversary fundraising appeal, and participants are encouraged to raise £75 in sponsorship to support the cause.

- Advertisement -

For more information on the event, routes etc, visit the Eventbrite page.

Emma Wilde, Wellbeing Services Manager at the charity, said: “Our 75th anniversary fundraising appeal aims to raise £75,000 to help combat loneliness amongst older people. Social isolation is a very real issue for older people in Shropshire, particularly in rural areas of the county, and every penny we raise will help provide support and companionship.”

One of the first cyclists to pledge his support and participation in the event is Deputy Mayor of Shrewsbury, Bernie Bentick.

Cllr Bentick explained why he was eager to be involved saying:

“I’m delighted that I and current Shrewsbury Mayor, Alex Wagner, are participating in Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s 75Km Cycling Event both to help raise funds for and publicise an amazing charity in its 75th Anniversary year, which helps so many people overcome difficulties and loneliness in later life.”

Continued Cllr Bentick: “As Portfolio Holder for Health at Shropshire Council, I also encourage people of all ages to start or resume cycling as part of maintaining both physical and mental health, particularly young people, families and senior citizens, including those with additional needs and those feeling low or lonely. Enter this event and develop your distance over the next few weeks. There’s a bike for everyone in today’s world of Active Travel and you’ll also be helping our planet in the fight against global warming. While my young colleague Alex will ride a standard road bike, mine is hybrid electric to help compensate for my advanced age.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin say that approximately 10,000 older people across Shropshire would describe themselves as ‘deeply lonely’. It aims to tackle this social isolation through its befriending services where they match an older person with one of their volunteers who then telephones or visits them on a regular basis to provide companionship.

To support the charity, you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page. If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to ‘Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’ and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.