Arrest made after machete and hammer-wielding robbers steal bike in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Shrewsbury on Monday evening, 11 August, where a group of people were threatened with a machete and a hammer.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30 pm at the Harlescott Park and Ride site. Two men, driving a white van, approached a group of people who were standing with a bike. The suspects, both wearing balaclavas, then got out of the vehicle, with one brandishing a machete and the other a hammer.

They threatened the group and demanded to know who owned the bike. When one member of the group tried to intervene, he was struck with the hammer. The two men then took the bike, loaded it into their van, and drove away in the direction of Harlescott Lane.

The group followed the van in their own vehicles, prompting the suspects to abandon their vehicle and flee the area on foot.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones, said: “We understand that incidents of this nature bring concern to the local community, and I would like to assure the public that we are committed to finding those responsible.”

“We know from our initial enquiries that many people were in the area at the time of the robbery, and I appeal to those who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from people who may have captured the white van on their dash cams or anyone who has video doorbell footage from that area around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DI Jones directly by emailing dafydd.jones@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.