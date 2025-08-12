Telford MP partners with Healthwatch to champion veterans’ healthcare

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, has announced an important collaboration with Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin on their latest survey to champion local veterans’ healthcare needs.

Shaun Davies MP pictured during a veterans roundtable discussion

As part of his ongoing commitment to supporting and listening to local veterans, Shaun Davies is taking further steps to ensure veterans receive the support they deserve. This partnership with Healthwatch builds on Shaun’s previous work advocating for veterans, including meeting with the Minister for Veterans and hosting a veteran’s roundtable where veterans raised concerns about accessing healthcare.

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, an organisation that regularly hears from veterans, has developed an important survey to gain further insight into veterans’ access to NHS Healthcare following being discharged from the armed forces.

The new survey aims to provide valuable data that will help NHS providers like GPs and hospitals better understand challenges faced by veterans. Shaun is encouraging all local veterans to participate, to deliver meaningful change for the veteran community, and to strengthen support across Telford.

Simon from Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin discussed the survey as an opportunity “to be able to gain a benchmark picture of what actually is it like for a veteran to access health services, does it meet their needs? And what do they need to change?”

Shaun commented, “Our veterans have given so much to our community – it’s so important that we listen and learn so we can give back. By collaborating with Healthwatch, we are ensuring that we are putting veterans’ voices at front and centre of the conversation. Having access to vital healthcare, is nothing short of what they deserve”

Shaun encourages all local veterans to get involved via an online survey.