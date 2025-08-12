Listen Live
16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford MP partners with Healthwatch to champion veterans’ healthcare

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, has announced an important collaboration with Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin on their latest survey to champion local veterans’ healthcare needs.

Shaun Davies MP pictured during a veterans roundtable discussion
Shaun Davies MP pictured during a veterans roundtable discussion

As part of his ongoing commitment to supporting and listening to local veterans, Shaun Davies is taking further steps to ensure veterans receive the support they deserve. This partnership with Healthwatch builds on Shaun’s previous work advocating for veterans, including meeting with the Minister for Veterans and hosting a veteran’s roundtable where veterans raised concerns about accessing healthcare.

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, an organisation that regularly hears from veterans, has developed an important survey to gain further insight into veterans’ access to NHS Healthcare following being discharged from the armed forces.

- Advertisement -

The new survey aims to provide valuable data that will help NHS providers like GPs and hospitals better understand challenges faced by veterans. Shaun is encouraging all local veterans to participate, to deliver meaningful change for the veteran community, and to strengthen support across Telford. 

Simon from Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin discussed the survey as an opportunity “to be able to gain a benchmark picture of what actually is it like for a veteran to access health services, does it meet their needs? And what do they need to change?”

Shaun commented, “Our veterans have given so much to our community – it’s so important that we listen and learn so we can give back. By collaborating with Healthwatch, we are ensuring that we are putting veterans’ voices at front and centre of the conversation. Having access to vital healthcare, is nothing short of what they deserve” 

Shaun encourages all local veterans to get involved via an online survey.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP