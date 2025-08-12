Oswestry Police and Trading Standards seize illegal goods in joint operation

A joint operation by Oswestry’s Town Centre Policing Team and Shropshire Council Trading Standards has led to the seizure of thousands of pounds worth of illegal tobacco, counterfeit goods, and banned disposable vapes from local businesses.

Some of the items seized by police and trading standards. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers conducted a series of targeted inspections across the area yesterday, Monday 11 August, focusing on premises suspected of selling prohibited items.

The successful crackdown resulted in a significant haul of illicit products, which have now been removed from sale.

- Advertisement -

Among the items seized were counterfeit children’s toys valued at approximately £1,000, over 6,600 illegal cigarettes with a street value of £2,000, and 70 pouches of illegal tobacco worth around £1,300. Additionally, more than 200 banned single-use disposable vapes, valued at £1,400, were also confiscated.

West Mercia POlice says that all seized goods will be destroyed, and enforcement action is now being taken against the business owners involved.