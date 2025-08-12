Listen Live
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Fire crews tackle fire involving bales of straw at Sutton Maddock

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving around 30 bales of straw in a field near Telford on Monday night.

Two fire appliances, including a water carrier, were mobilised from Telford Central station after the alarm was raised at 10.26 pm. An Operations officer also attended the scene.

Crews worked alongside the farmer, who used a telehandler to help extinguish the fire.

Firefighters used two hosereel jets, drag rakes, shovels, and mathooks to bring the fire under control.

The fire, which was classified as a “field of straw,” was successfully put out, and a stop message was received by fire control at 12.45 am on Tuesday morning.

