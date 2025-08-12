Emergency services attend collision on Phoenix Bank in Market Drayton

A collision in Market Drayton, yesterday evening, Monday 11 August, saw a significant response from emergency services, including fire crews, paramedics, and the Air Ambulance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involving a single car took place at on the A53 at Phoenix Bank at around 6.06 pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent five fire appliances, including a specialist Rescue Tender, from nearby stations at Hodnet, Market Drayton, and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the scene.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle had overturned and was resting on its side. Using a combination of specialist Holmatro cutting and spreading equipment and small gear, firefighters worked to safely extricate a single person trapped inside the car.

The casualty was successfully freed and immediately handed into the care of the waiting ambulance crews for assessment and treatment.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was also at the scene.