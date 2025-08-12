Listen Live
16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Emergency services attend collision on Phoenix Bank in Market Drayton

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A collision in Market Drayton, yesterday evening, Monday 11 August, saw a significant response from emergency services, including fire crews, paramedics, and the Air Ambulance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involving a single car took place at on the A53 at Phoenix Bank at around 6.06 pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent five fire appliances, including a specialist Rescue Tender, from nearby stations at Hodnet, Market Drayton, and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the scene.

- Advertisement -

Crews arrived to find a vehicle had overturned and was resting on its side. Using a combination of specialist Holmatro cutting and spreading equipment and small gear, firefighters worked to safely extricate a single person trapped inside the car.

The casualty was successfully freed and immediately handed into the care of the waiting ambulance crews for assessment and treatment.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was also at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP