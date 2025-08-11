Work to be carried out to tackle Shrewsbury railway bridge pigeon problem

Work to tackle the problem of pigeons nesting and fouling under Shrewsbury’s railway bridge is due to begin this evening, Monday 11 August, following discussions between Shropshire Council and Network Rail.

Councillor Alex Wagner on Cross Street under the railway bridge

Numerous complaints have been made and received about the pigeon mess on the bridge walls, on the new paving, and on the newly resurfaced road. As the bridge is the responsibility of Network Rail, Shropshire Council has been seeking their agreement to carry out work to address this issue.

Work will be carried out in two phases and will see the installation of wire mesh and spikes to prevent the birds nesting and roosting under the bridge – plus cleaning the bridge and walls, and removing pigeon carcasses.

- Advertisement -

The cleaning and spike installation will be carried out from Monday, with the mesh installed at a later date once it has been received from the suppliers.

Work will be carried out by contractors working on behalf of Network Rail and completion of the first phase is expected by 6am on Saturday 16 August.

Alex Wagner, deputy Leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said:

“It is brilliant to see works scheduled in to deal with the blight of pigeon excrement under Shrewsbury Railway Bridge, with Network Rail appointing contractors to make a start.

“It’s been a long time in the waiting, but I know this will be very welcome news for many residents, businesses and visitors to our town.

“This is a win for public health, safety, and the vibrance of our town centre. That said, we’ve got to make sure we get these plans right and stop the problem from coming back again – the hard work on that starts now.”

The work will be carried out under the current night-time closures of Cross Street and Castle Foregate, which are in place until the morning of 16 August to enable the completion of Shropshire Council’s work at the station gyratory.

A road sweeper will also run through the area each night.