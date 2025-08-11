Listen Live
V.J. Day to be marked with special service in Ellesmere

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Ellesmere is set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of V.J. Day with a special service this Friday, August 15th. The event will mark the end of the Second World War in 1945, which followed Japan’s surrender.

The War Memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s parish
Organised by the town council and the local Royal British Legion branch, the service is a solemn tribute to the British, Commonwealth, and Allied forces who fought in the Far East. The public is invited to gather at the War Memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s parish church from 6.45 pm, with the service beginning at 7 pm.

The Reverend John Vernon will lead the service, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony attended by the Mayor and other civic leaders, as well as Legion officials. A bugler will perform the Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence in remembrance.

Bob McBride, chairman of the local Legion branch, highlighted the significance of the anniversary, referring to the Asia-Pacific conflict as the “forgotten war.” He stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by troops who faced “bitter jungle fighting” for three months after V.E. Day.

McBride noted that Britain suffered more than 90,000 casualties in the conflict, including nearly 30,000 deaths and over 12,000 prisoners of war. He said many of the 37,000 British troops captured by the Japanese endured “unspeakable cruelty.”

After the service, refreshments will be available inside the parish church.

