MP welcomes plans to ‘crack down on cowboy’ private car park operators

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, has welcomed the Government’s plans to ‘crack down on cowboy’ private car park operators.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford
Any changes will be introduced after a consultation, which will run for 8 weeks and will cover caps on parking charges, debt recovery fees, improvements to the appeals process and a five-minute window for drivers to move their vehicles after their permit has expired.

The Government pledged to support drivers with this move, which goes further than any government has since Parliament voted to approve a legally-binding Code of Practice in 2019, as part of its agenda to strengthen the rights of consumers in areas where unregulated businesses are excessively punitive. Under these plans, operators who breach the Code would lose the ability to issue parking charges.

In response to the announcement, Shaun Davies MP said:

“Drivers are sick of cowboy operators slapping unfair and costly charges on vehicles. In Ironbridge, we had local residents charged by a private operator, who didn’t even enter the car park, and were only refunded when I intervened.

After freezing fuel duty and investing millions in fixing potholes, yet again, this Government is backing drivers and local businesses. I’m proud that in Telford, our Council has protected free parking at nearly all of its car parks across Telford.”

This move comes after the Government announced a £1.6bn fund to fix potholes and improve local roads (including almost £9m for Telford & Wrekin’s roads), and £4.8bn for upgrades to A-roads and motorways.

More recently, the Government approved a number of landmark road projects, including the M54-M6 link, which is expected to generate around £600m in economic benefit for the West Midlands and remove up to 19,00 vehicles a day from local roads, including in Telford.

Alex Norris, Minister for Local Growth, said:

“We inherited a dysfunctional private parking market that has lacked crucial transparency and protection for motorists, leading to unfair and unjustified charges.

“Parliament legislated for a legally binding Code of Practice six years ago with cross-party support, but the four previous administrations all failed to implement it. Where they failed, we are determined to act.

“That is why we are working at pace to drive up standards by bringing forward a stronger, more robust legal Private Parking Code of Practice.”

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

