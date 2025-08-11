Extra hospital parking petition attracts over 1,000 signatures

A Shropshire MP’s campaign to create extra car parking at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has gained public support with more than 1,000 people signing a petition within just a few weeks.

Julia Buckley MP outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley wants to see a nearby field off Mytton Oak Road turned into a staff car park to free-up 200 parking spaces for patients and visitors at the RSH.

“People power really can make a difference,” said the MP who has already written to both Shropshire Council and the hospital with the petition and to urge action and make the extra parking spaces a reality as soon as possible.

“The Government investment at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is of course very welcome,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley

“But construction works on the Hospital Transformation Programme have added significant pressure to our patients’ car park. I have identified land on Mytton Oak Road for an overflow staff car park and park and ride terminus; land owned by Shropshire Council.

“This will free up 200 car parking spaces for patients and visitors.

“My petition is calling upon Shropshire Council to urgently complete the leasing of the site on Mytton Oak Road and get this overflow car park up and running.”

Back in March, the MP brought together the hospital’s chief executive, the head of the estate’s transformation plan, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and the council estates team to explore the feasibility of the scheme, and she asked the RSH’s staff, patients and visitors to add their voice to the campaign by signing the petition.

There is still time for others to add their names to the petition at backthershcarpark.julia-buckley.co.uk.