Walkers urged to stay away from The Wrekin due to ongoing fire

Walkers are being urged to avoid The Wrekin after a significant fire broke out on the Shropshire landmark last night.

A drone is being used to check for hot spots on The Wrekin. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently on site, with multiple crews working to contain the blaze and ensure public safety.

The fire, which involves trees and undergrowth, was reported to SFRS Fire Control at 9.16 pm on Saturday, 9th August.

Fire appliances, along with an Incident Support Unit and a Water Carrier, were mobilised from stations across the county, including Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Newport, Telford Central, and Tweedale. An Operations officer is also in attendance to manage the situation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a strong warning for the public to stay away from the area. “For your safety and to support the emergency services, please avoid the area and do not attempt to access The Wrekin until further notice,” a spokesperson stated.

The main path to The Wrekin is currently being used by emergency vehicles. The fire service has stressed the importance of keeping these access routes clear, as blocked paths could hinder their efforts and pose a significant risk to crews.

Speaking from the scene of the fire, Station Manager Craig Jackson said:

“At 9.30 last night we had a call to fire on the side of The Wrekin and we had several crews trying to tackle that fire. Unfortunately, due to access, it was difficult to deal with the fire last night. We returned this morning with more resources at 5.30 am, and we were able to get resources to the top of The Wrekin and water down onto the fire.

“We’re still here at the moment, the fire is under control.

“We are urging the public to stay away at present whilst we move equipment up and down the hillside because we have got moving vehicles on the main track.

“I would also like to warn people about the dangers of having campfires and barbecues whilst we’ve got this dry period, and especially bonfires as well, where it can quickly spread into the countryside.”

While firefighters work tirelessly to bring the situation under control, residents and visitors are reminded to be vigilant and adhere to the safety warnings.