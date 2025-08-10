Listen Live
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Plans submitted for new homes in Whitchurch

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Plans have been submitted for 67 new homes off Liverpool Road in Whitchurch.

A CGI of how the new homes will look in Whitchurch
The new homes will be delivered by Persimmon Homes West Midlands and will offer a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom properties, including maisonettes, terraces, semi-detached and detached homes.

All the homes will be built to new regulations providing improved energy efficiency and will be fitted with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

The developer has said it expects to include a number of affordable homes as part of the scheme and make a contribution towards improving local green spaces. Further details, including plans for biodiversity net gain and green space, will be confirmed as the application moves forward.

Lee Perry, Technical Director, Persimmon West Midlands said: “We’re excited to bring forward proposals for new homes in Whitchurch.

“Our plans will deliver a variety of high-quality, energy-efficient homes for the area, helping to meet local demand and supporting investment in the local community.”

