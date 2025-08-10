Listen Live
19.2 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

New medal awarded to Shropshire RAF Veteran

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shawbury resident has been honoured with a medal for his service in the UK’s nuclear testing programme during the 1950s.

Ben Tomnay, an RAF veteran, received a special medal from the RAF
Ben Tomnay, an RAF veteran, received a special medal from the RAF

Bernard ‘Ben’ Tomnay, a resident at River Meadows Nursing Home, was presented with the medal on 5th August.

The award was announced by the government in 2022 to recognise the significant contributions of military and civilian personnel involved in the nuclear tests of the 1950s and ’60s. It is the first military medal to be issued by King Charles III.

- Advertisement -

Wing Commander Mark Paxman, Flight Lieutenant Adrian Vine, and two graduates from the RAF Academy visited Ben to present the medal. He also received a special coin from the Station Commander at Shawbury and a 75th anniversary yearbook from the camp.

Ben, who served in the RAF for many years, also worked as an Air Traffic Controller in Shawbury. He was delighted to receive the recognition, saying he “felt very honoured” and had fond memories of his time at the base, returning with his family after tours abroad.

Offering advice to young recruits, Ben said: “When you put your mind to something, you will work harder and make your life better.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP