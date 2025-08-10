New medal awarded to Shropshire RAF Veteran

A Shawbury resident has been honoured with a medal for his service in the UK’s nuclear testing programme during the 1950s.

Ben Tomnay, an RAF veteran, received a special medal from the RAF

Bernard ‘Ben’ Tomnay, a resident at River Meadows Nursing Home, was presented with the medal on 5th August.

The award was announced by the government in 2022 to recognise the significant contributions of military and civilian personnel involved in the nuclear tests of the 1950s and ’60s. It is the first military medal to be issued by King Charles III.

Wing Commander Mark Paxman, Flight Lieutenant Adrian Vine, and two graduates from the RAF Academy visited Ben to present the medal. He also received a special coin from the Station Commander at Shawbury and a 75th anniversary yearbook from the camp.

Ben, who served in the RAF for many years, also worked as an Air Traffic Controller in Shawbury. He was delighted to receive the recognition, saying he “felt very honoured” and had fond memories of his time at the base, returning with his family after tours abroad.

Offering advice to young recruits, Ben said: “When you put your mind to something, you will work harder and make your life better.”