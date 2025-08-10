Listen Live
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Emergency services attend river rescue incident in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A major emergency services operation was launched on Saturday evening following reports of a water rescue incident at English Bridge in Shrewsbury.

English Bridge in Shrewsbury
English Bridge in Shrewsbury

Firefighters, police, ambulance, and the Air Ambulance were all called to the scene at approximately 7.25 pm.

Three fire appliances, including a specialised Water Rescue Unit, were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, and Wellington stations to assist with the situation. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the multi-agency response.

Fire crews were stood down at 8.14 pm, just under an hour after the initial call.

Witnesses reported a significant presence of emergency vehicles and personnel around the area, with the Air Ambulance landing nearby.

There are no further details currently available.

