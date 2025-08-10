Emergency services attend river rescue incident in Shrewsbury

A major emergency services operation was launched on Saturday evening following reports of a water rescue incident at English Bridge in Shrewsbury.
Firefighters, police, ambulance, and the Air Ambulance were all called to the scene at approximately 7.25 pm.
Three fire appliances, including a specialised Water Rescue Unit, were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, and Wellington stations to assist with the situation. An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the multi-agency response.
Fire crews were stood down at 8.14 pm, just under an hour after the initial call.
Witnesses reported a significant presence of emergency vehicles and personnel around the area, with the Air Ambulance landing nearby.
There are no further details currently available.