Telford man charged with burglary spree

A Telford man has been charged with a series of burglary and theft offences following incidents that took place in the town between June and July.

Darren Allen-Jones, 49, of Beaconsfield, faces a total of eight charges.

These include four counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

Allen-Jones appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 7 August, where he was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear next at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 4 September.

The charges relate to a number of incidents reported to West Mercia Police over the past two months.