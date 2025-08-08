Listen Live
19.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 8, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford abuser jailed for seven years after attacking two ex-partners

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A violent domestic abuser has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of a series of horrific attacks against two former partners.

Arron Moss. Photo: West Mercia Police
Arron Moss. Photo: West Mercia Police

Arron Moss, 34, of Prince Charles Crescent, Telford, received the custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, 7 August.

Moss’s conviction follows a comprehensive police investigation initiated after a desperate 999 call in November 2024. The call, from a woman asking for help, led detectives to uncover a pattern of abuse.

- Advertisement -

It was revealed that Moss had already pleaded guilty in September 2024 to five offences against a separate victim, including controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation, and criminal damage.

Following his arrest for the November incident, Moss was charged with ten additional offences. In May 2025, he admitted to three counts of actual bodily harm, with the remaining charges dropped.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton said: “Moss subjected both his victims to horrific domestic violence, in one of the worst cases we have seen.

“Thanks to the bravery of both his victims coming forward and supporting our investigation it led to this dangerous offender being given a custodial sentence.

“The fear of violence these women have had to live with is unimaginable, and we hope today’s result gives them the opportunity to move forward with their lives knowing Moss is in prison.”

The seven-year sentence covers a total of eight offences from both cases controlling and coercive behaviour, five counts of actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and criminal damage.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP