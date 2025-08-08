Telford abuser jailed for seven years after attacking two ex-partners

A violent domestic abuser has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of a series of horrific attacks against two former partners.

Arron Moss. Photo: West Mercia Police

Arron Moss, 34, of Prince Charles Crescent, Telford, received the custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, 7 August.

Moss’s conviction follows a comprehensive police investigation initiated after a desperate 999 call in November 2024. The call, from a woman asking for help, led detectives to uncover a pattern of abuse.

It was revealed that Moss had already pleaded guilty in September 2024 to five offences against a separate victim, including controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation, and criminal damage.

Following his arrest for the November incident, Moss was charged with ten additional offences. In May 2025, he admitted to three counts of actual bodily harm, with the remaining charges dropped.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton said: “Moss subjected both his victims to horrific domestic violence, in one of the worst cases we have seen.

“Thanks to the bravery of both his victims coming forward and supporting our investigation it led to this dangerous offender being given a custodial sentence.

“The fear of violence these women have had to live with is unimaginable, and we hope today’s result gives them the opportunity to move forward with their lives knowing Moss is in prison.”

The seven-year sentence covers a total of eight offences from both cases controlling and coercive behaviour, five counts of actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and criminal damage.