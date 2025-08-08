Shrewsbury Town Council awards community grants to local organisations

Shrewsbury Town Council has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting the local community by awarding over £14,000 in grants to a variety of organisations working across the town.

The Hive was one of the organisations to be awarded funding

The funding was allocated during the latest round of Community Grant applications, with projects focusing on mental health, the arts, food sustainability, youth development, and community wellbeing.

Following presentations from applicants, councillors considered the value and impact of each project before making their recommendations. The following organisations were successful in securing funding:

Crane Quality Counselling – £2,500 to provide counselling services for young people in Shrewsbury, supporting mental health and bereavement.

Feed the Birds – £900 to help expand their nature-based befriending service, reducing isolation through volunteer-led bird feeding for vulnerable adults.

The Group the Musical – £1,231.60 to fund a community-led disability awareness production using performing arts to engage and educate.

The Hive (HMM Arts Ltd) – £1,500 to support the Amplify Wellbeing music project for young people aged 13–25.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support – £1,000 to run tailored yoga sessions supporting cancer patients’ wellbeing and recovery.

Mummas Emporium – £500 towards equipment for their community care and sustainability programme.

Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew – £2,000 to help fund the 2026 educational safety event for Year 6 pupils transitioning to secondary school.

The Shrewsbury Ark – £1,000 to improve its website and marketing materials, supporting sustainability and community outreach.

Shrewsbury Food Hub – £3,000 to expand redistribution of surplus food and provide fresh produce to those in need.

Shrewsbury Street Pastors – £650 to support volunteer training as the group extends its work to more evenings.

Shropshire Youth Association – £350 to purchase a pizza oven for use at inclusive community fun days and future youth events.

Councillor B Bentick, Chair of the Grants Sub-Committee, said:

“We’re proud to support such a wide range of organisations doing excellent work in Shrewsbury. These grants reflect the Town Council’s ongoing dedication to improving the lives of residents and supporting grassroots initiatives.”

The next round of Community Grant applications opens in October 2025. In addition, local organisations can apply for funding directly from Councillor Grants, allocated to each elected member to support projects within their ward.

For full details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the Shrewsbury Town Council website.