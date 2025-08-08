Listen Live
19.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 8, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Town Council awards community grants to local organisations

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town Council has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting the local community by awarding over £14,000 in grants to a variety of organisations working across the town.

The Hive was one of the organisations to be awarded funding
The Hive was one of the organisations to be awarded funding

The funding was allocated during the latest round of Community Grant applications, with projects focusing on mental health, the arts, food sustainability, youth development, and community wellbeing.

Following presentations from applicants, councillors considered the value and impact of each project before making their recommendations. The following organisations were successful in securing funding:

- Advertisement -

Crane Quality Counselling – £2,500 to provide counselling services for young people in Shrewsbury, supporting mental health and bereavement.

Feed the Birds – £900 to help expand their nature-based befriending service, reducing isolation through volunteer-led bird feeding for vulnerable adults.

The Group the Musical – £1,231.60 to fund a community-led disability awareness production using performing arts to engage and educate.

The Hive (HMM Arts Ltd) – £1,500 to support the Amplify Wellbeing music project for young people aged 13–25.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support – £1,000 to run tailored yoga sessions supporting cancer patients’ wellbeing and recovery.

Mummas Emporium – £500 towards equipment for their community care and sustainability programme.

Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew – £2,000 to help fund the 2026 educational safety event for Year 6 pupils transitioning to secondary school.

The Shrewsbury Ark – £1,000 to improve its website and marketing materials, supporting sustainability and community outreach.

Shrewsbury Food Hub – £3,000 to expand redistribution of surplus food and provide fresh produce to those in need.

Shrewsbury Street Pastors – £650 to support volunteer training as the group extends its work to more evenings.

Shropshire Youth Association – £350 to purchase a pizza oven for use at inclusive community fun days and future youth events.

Councillor B Bentick, Chair of the Grants Sub-Committee, said:

“We’re proud to support such a wide range of organisations doing excellent work in Shrewsbury. These grants reflect the Town Council’s ongoing dedication to improving the lives of residents and supporting grassroots initiatives.”

The next round of Community Grant applications opens in October 2025. In addition, local organisations can apply for funding directly from Councillor Grants, allocated to each elected member to support projects within their ward.

For full details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the Shrewsbury Town Council website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP