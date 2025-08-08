Shifnal 10k raises £2,500 for local community groups

Seven local good causes have received a welcome boost following the success of Shifnal’s second annual 10k race, which took place in April.

A donation of £500 was made to the Shifnal Exhibition Foundation

The sell-out community event, organised by a group of dedicated town residents, has distributed a total of £2,500 to a range of local organisations.

The race was hailed as a huge success, with a fantastic atmosphere generated by both runners and spectators. Councillor Roger Cox of Shifnal Town Council commented, “The atmosphere created by the runners and their supporters generated a real buzz around the town on the day.”

- Advertisement -

He added that one of the main objectives of the race was to raise funds for local groups. “I am delighted to say that £2,500 has been distributed to Shifnal community groups, who will be sure to put the money to good use.”

Three significant donations of £500 each were made to the Shifnal Exhibition Foundation, which supports sixth-form students at Idsall School with their transition to further education or apprenticeships, and The Brookes Educational Foundation, which provides educational benefits to St Andrew’s C of E Primary School and Shifnal Primary School. A third £500 donation went to the Shifnal Help Food Bank, run by St Andrews Church, to support its vital work.

Smaller grants of £250 were also distributed to four other community groups: Shifnal Local History Group, the Friends of Shifnal Station, the Royal British Legion, and the Shifnal Old People’s Welfare Committee.

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal and the Friends of Shifnal Station expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are very grateful for the grant from the Shifnal 10k. The money will be used to buy litter pickers, gloves, and rings, and we also hope to purchase new plants and soil for planters on the station.”

She highlighted the dual benefit of the event, stating, “The 10k brings in plenty of visitors to the town on race day and then these longer-term benefits spread amongst various groups makes it a really worthwhile community event.” The organisers and beneficiaries alike are hopeful for an even more successful race next year.