Ratlinghope Barn Fire: Firefighters and local farmers praised for community effort

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters have been praised for their “professionalism, teamwork, and resilience” after tackling a significant barn fire in the rural village of Ratlinghope on Thursday.

The scene of the barn fire in Ratlinghope. Image: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The scene of the barn fire in Ratlinghope. Image: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were mobilised to the scene with six fire appliances, including an Incident Command Unit, a Light Pumping Unit, and a Water Carrier.

Appliances from Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Minsterley, and Shrewsbury and Telford Central all responded to the blaze.

Firefighters deployed a specialist drone to provide real-time situational awareness, which was instrumental in supporting effective decision-making throughout the incident.

Despite the challenging conditions, including a limited local water supply, crews worked quickly to contain the fire. Thanks to their prompt and decisive actions, the fire was prevented from spreading to nearby homes, protecting the local community from further risk.

To overcome the water supply issue, Water Bowsers from Bridgnorth and Oswestry Fire Stations were brought in to transfer water from the nearest hydrant to the fire ground.

In a fantastic display of community support, local farmers also stood by with their own water bowsers, ready to assist if needed.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the SFRS commended everyone involved for their efforts, stating, “Well done to all involved for their professionalism, teamwork, and resilience.”

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

