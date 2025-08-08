Listen Live
Friday, August 8, 2025
Man hospitalised after e-bike collision in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision involving an e-bike in Telford this afternoon, Friday 8 August.

The incident occurred on Brookside Avenue at approximately 2.30 pm.

The man, who has not been named, was treated at the scene by police officers who were already in the area. They were carrying out a pre-planned operation to address anti-social behaviour linked to off-road motorbikes.

Paramedics were then called and took over the care of the injured man before transporting him to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Due to the presence of police officers at the time of the incident, the matter has been referred to the professional standards department for a routine review. This is standard procedure to ensure all protocols were followed correctly.

