Hospital Trust welcomes 167 new resident doctors

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has recently welcomed 167 new resident doctors.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, has welcomed the resident doctors who will continue their training and work across a wide range of specialties, including Medicine, Surgery and Women and Children’s Services.

Senior clinicians and other staff at the Trust delivered an induction programme to the resident doctors covering a number of topics to help the doctors become familiar with their new working environment.

The resident doctors will now move on to practical and ward-based learning which, supported with an extensive teaching programme, will help them to progress in their chosen field of medicine.

Dr John Jones, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “I am delighted to have welcomed 167 new resident doctors to the Trust. The doctors range from straight out of university, to final year before becoming a consultant. With them they bring experience and passion to help us to continue to provide excellent care to the communities we serve.”

The Medical Education Team at SaTH collaborates with educational leads and training programme directors to deliver education, support, and guidance. They will play a crucial role in assisting resident doctors in the upcoming months.

Both RSH and PRH have access to a multi-disciplinary Education Centre that supports the training and development of resident doctors, with a focus on interprofessional learning with other healthcare professionals. Additionally, they have clinical skills and simulation training facilities, and a library.