Consultation opens on nature recovery map for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Communities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are being invited to help shape a new strategy for nature — by exploring and commenting on a new interactive map and strategy before the deadline of 15 October 2025.

Lynn Parker, Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) Co-ordinator, Shropshire Council with Shropshire Farmer, Trevor Wheeler

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are working in partnership to develop a Local Nature Recovery Strategy to ensure a joined-up approach to nature recovery across the area.

The draft Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) has been published and the consultation focuses on two key resources:

– A strategy document outlining county-wide priorities for nature recovery.

– An interactive map showing where nature is thriving and where targeted action could deliver the greatest benefits for wildlife, water, soil and climate resilience.

Residents, landowners, community groups, environmental organisations and businesses are encouraged to explore the proposals and contribute their local insight.

Reflect the voices and priorities of local people

Councillor David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for natural and historic environment, said:

“The plan covers Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin — and we want it to reflect the voices and priorities of local people.

“Whether you’re managing land, running a business, volunteering in your local green space or walking your dog — nature matters to us all. It’s an exciting opportunity to help support the natural and built landscape around us by connecting habitats and making the most of green spaces to encourage nature recovery. We would encourage everybody to view the map and feedback their views on this important strategy.”

The LNRS will help to inform how and where public and private funds are directed to restore and connect nature-rich areas in the future. It will also help guide decision-making around land use, biodiversity, and natural flood management.

The strategy is being developed in partnership with farmers, landowners, conservation groups and residents. While the councils are particularly keen that land managers to check how their land is represented on the map, everyone is encouraged to take part in the consultation.

Identify areas to create, restore or enhance habitats

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning, and sustainability, said:

“We know our residents care about protecting nature on their doorstep. Whether it’s a park, Local Nature Reserve or small area of grassland, the natural environment is all around us and provides opportunities for encouraging wildlife. The LNRS aims to identify areas where we can create, restore or enhance habitats.

“It will form part of the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan ensuring that environmental considerations are a top priority as we deliver our vision for the borough over the next two decades.

“We have already committed to protecting more than 300 green spaces through our Green Guarantee along with Local Nature Reserves and our proactive tree and woodland management resulted in us being named a Tree City of the World by the United Nations for a third year running.

“The LNRS complements our ongoing environmental work to create better connected green spaces. We are urging residents to give their feedback on it, so we know where best to focus our resources.”

Once the consultation closes on 15 October 2025, the final strategy will be produced — shaping how future nature investment is prioritised across the county.

How to take part

There are a few ways to get involved and provide feedback on the new Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for Shropshire.

To begin, you can visit the interactive map and draft strategy online. This will allow you to see the proposed plans and understand the different areas of focus.

Once you’ve reviewed the documents, you can share your feedback and comments before the deadline of 15 October 2025. If you have any questions or would like to submit additional information, you can contact the team directly by emailing lnrs@shropshire.gov.uk.