Whitchurch motorcyclist dies in collision near Audlem

A 42-year-old man from Whitchurch has died following a collision involving his motorcycle and a van near Audlem.

Police were called to the scene on the A525 Whitchurch Road at around 8.17 am on Wednesday, August 6th, after reports of the crash close to the Rookery Lane junction.

The man, who has not yet been formally named, was riding a black Moto Morini Corsaro motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall van.

Despite the swift response and best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers during this difficult time.

The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Sergeant Andy Dennison of Cheshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward. “This is a tragic incident, and we’re appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to the police to get in touch,” he said. He also urged anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police online at cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101, quoting incident number IML-2148749.