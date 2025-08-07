Shropshire teenager named finalist in Young British Farming Awards

A young farmer from Shropshire, Isla Arrell, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Young British Farming Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Massey Feeds, Harpers Feeds, and Lantra, and supported by Brooksby College, celebrate the next generation of talent in the agricultural industry.

Isla has been shortlisted in the “Young Handler of the Year (Senior)” category. At just 15 years old, she is balancing her GCSE studies with a passionate commitment to her Holstein and Jersey cows, and also helps to train younger farmers in her local Holstein Club.

Her dedication has already yielded significant success, with several awards for her handling skills. She also recently secured a Champion Calf win with her cow, Barbie. The pair went on to qualify for the All Britain event, where Isla finished 5th in handling and Barbie came 2nd in her class.

The 2025 awards ceremony will be held at Cannon Hall Farm and hosted by farmer and content creator, Tom Pemberton. The awards feature eight categories, including four new ones for 2025, and are dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of young people to British farming.

The Young British Farming Awards aim to inspire the continued growth and development of the industry for future generations. The winners will be chosen by a panel of industry professionals.