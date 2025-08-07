Police arrest man in Oswestry on drug driving and supply charges

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs following a proactive patrol by West Mercia Police’s Armed Response Unit (ARU) on Tuesday.

Officers from the ARU were conducting routine patrols in the Oswestry area when they stopped a blue Audi A4 on Unicorn Road. The driver was subsequently arrested.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police clarified that the incident was not part of an armed operation, but a result of the ARU’s proactive policing strategy. “Our armed officers proactively patrol looking to deal with all manner of criminal offences, just like unarmed officers,” the spokesperson stated.

The driver was taken into custody for questioning and the vehicle was seized for further examination. Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to West Mercia Police by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.