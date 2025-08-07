Ludlow Town Council opens applications for Community Grants

Ludlow Town Council has announced the opening of applications for its annual Core Grant Funding programme, offering financial support to local organisations that enrich the community.

Ludlow Castle

The initiative aims to provide up to £5,000 for groups making a positive impact on the lives of Ludlow residents.

The funding is available for a wide range of non-profit and non-political organisations based in the town, including youth initiatives, community arts programmes, and services that support vulnerable groups.

- Advertisement -

The council emphasises that the grants are designed to invest in what makes Ludlow special by fostering connection, creativity, inclusion, and a sense of local pride.

Organisations can apply for funding to cover both specific project costs and general operational expenses. The council hopes this flexibility will help local groups amplify their efforts and continue their important work.

Successful applicants will also have the opportunity to present their work at Ludlow’s Annual Town Residents’ Meeting, giving them a platform to showcase their contributions to the community.

The council has made the application process an annual one, with submissions being reviewed at Full Council meetings in October. Full details on eligibility criteria and how to apply are available on the Ludlow Town Council website.