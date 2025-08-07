Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin appoints two new co-chairs

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin has announced the appointment of two new Co-Chairs, John Brewer and Terry Gee, to lead the organisation as it continues to champion the voices of local residents in health and social care.

John Brewer, Terry Gee and Simon Fogell

The appointments come at a time of national change for Healthwatch, but the organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to its core mission. Liz Byrne, Managing Director of ECS on behalf of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, stated, “Their appointment signals our determination to forge ahead, undeterred, and continue being the voice of the public in Telford.”

Both Co-Chairs bring a wealth of experience to their new roles. John Brewer has a distinguished career in sports science, holding senior academic and non-executive positions, including as a former Non-Executive Director of Telford and Wrekin Primary Care Trust. He also served as the Chair of the British Handball Association at the London 2012 Olympics.

Terry Gee is a seasoned leader in the voluntary and community sector with a strong background in building strategic partnerships and promoting community engagement. He has previously served as Vice Chair of Telford and Wrekin CVS and as Chair of the Telford Chief Officers Group.

In a joint statement, the new Co-Chairs expressed their enthusiasm for the role. John Brewer highlighted his desire to ensure “the needs of our local population are at the heart of healthcare,” while Terry Gee emphasised the importance of the public’s voice being heard “loud and clear, particularly as systems shift and pressures mount.”

Looking forward, Simon Fogell, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, said the organisation’s priorities will remain focused on listening to local people, with a particular focus on support for Armed Forces veterans and hospital discharge.

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin is also seeking to strengthen its board by recruiting new members. The organisation is encouraging passionate individuals to get in touch to help make a difference in the local community.