Thursday, August 7, 2025
Gas main works to require temporary lights at Shrewsbury roundabout

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Motorists in Shrewsbury are being warned of potential traffic disruption as temporary lights are set to be installed on the Longden Road/Roman Road roundabout, as part of ongoing gas main works by Cadent Gas.

While the project has been progressing, Cadent has informed Shropshire Council that a miscalculation in the location of the gas main on Roman Road has necessitated a change in the original plan.

Initially, the new pipe was to be inserted by digging in the verge next to the roundabout. However, camera surveys this week revealed that the gas main’s path lies within the carriageway itself, not in the verge.

To safely excavate the carriageway and complete the work, temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the roundabout from Saturday, 9 August, until Sunday, 17 August. This measure, according to Cadent, is crucial to ensure the pipe replacement is completed during the school holidays, preventing further disruption at a later date.

A traffic management operative will be on site daily from 7 am to 7 pm to manually control the lights, with authorities stressing the need for the work to be completed as quickly as possible.

Assuming there are no unforeseen issues, the temporary lights and the one-way closures off Longden Road will be removed simultaneously on the evening of Sunday, 17 August.

For bus users, current arrangements for the Arriva 26 Meole Brace service will remain in place until the work is fully completed on 18 August.

