Former Whitchurch care home up for auction

A former care home in Whitchurch is set to be given a new lease of life as it goes up for auction with a guide price of £450,000.

Edgeley House

Edgeley House, a 22,000 sq ft property set in 5.36 acres of land, is being sold via online auction by property consultancy Fisher German. The two-storey building, which contains 51 individual rooms, has a range of potential uses, subject to planning permission.

The property, which ceased operating as a care home for elderly residents in 2021, retains many of its original features. It is located approximately one mile south of Whitchurch town centre, with easy access to the A41 and A525 and the town’s railway station.

- Advertisement -

The online auction is now live, and all bids must be placed by Tuesday, September 16.

Tom Dennes, Head of Online Auctions at Fisher German, highlighted the property’s potential, stating, “Edgeley House is full of potential for the right buyer thanks to the versatility of the site and the property. It could be refurbished in its current form, or completely redeveloped to become a new commercial property, a residential complex, or something else entirely.”

Mr Dennes added that he anticipates significant interest in the auction and encouraged potential bidders to contact Fisher German for any questions or to arrange a viewing.