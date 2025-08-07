Accessible seating pods installed around RJAH’s Path of Positivity

Patients, staff and visitors at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) can now enjoy the outdoors in greater comfort and accessibility, thanks to the installation of two brand new covered seating pods along the Path of Positivity.

One of the Path Of Positivity Pods at the RJAH

The seating pods, funded by NHS Charities Together, offer a sheltered, accessible space for rest, reflection and social interaction.

Positioned along the popular wellness path at the rear of the hospital, the pods provide inclusive, weather-resistant seating designed to improve wellbeing and encourage use of the path all year round.

- Advertisement -

The Path of Positivity was developed during the pandemic as a safe and accessible outdoor space to support the physical and mental health of the RJAH community.

The addition of the new seating pods is a continuation of that vision – creating mindful outdoor spaces that enhance the experience for those using the path.

The project is part of a wider package of improvements, including a new art installation, all aimed at supporting recovery and resilience in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate Betts, Physiotherapy Rehabilitation Technician on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) and Staff Governor, first instigated the idea of the path in 2019. She said: “The pods have added another dimension to the Path of Positivity.

“You can now enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of the path whatever the weather – on a windy or rainy day you can now sit in comfort and be sheltered.”

The installation of the pods is expected to benefit more than 5,000 people annually who use the Path of Positivity.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re delighted to have completed this project – the seating pods provide valuable rest points, particularly for wheelchair users and those with long-term conditions.

“They also promote social interaction and outdoor time – both of which play a vital role in supporting wellbeing.”