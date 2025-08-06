Telford and Wrekin community groups invited to apply for a share of £15,000

A total of £15,000 is up for grabs for community projects which improve the environment in Telford and Wrekin.

Pictured far left is Councillor Carolyn Healy with Ken Quest and Margaret and Chris Christian from the TAARC over 60s group and Jim Greenhalgh, Contract Manager at Veolia

Telford & Wrekin Council’s recycling and waste partner, Veolia, has launched EnviroGrant 2025 with successful applicants receiving up to £1,000 each.

The scheme has given away nearly £200,000 since its launch in 2014 and supported more than 190 community projects. For example, last year, Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) received a grant to buy tools and seeds to continue developing their community garden.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the positive impact the EnviroGrant scheme continues to have across Telford and Wrekin. Through our strong partnership with Veolia, we’ve been able to support over 190 community-led projects that are making a real difference to our environment and the wellbeing of our residents.

“The success of initiatives like the TAARC community garden is a shining example of how these grants help create greener spaces where communities can come together, enjoy nature and feel invested in their environment.

“The EnviroGrant scheme reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, supporting grassroots action and working together to build a more sustainable future for everyone in our Borough.”

Jim Greenhalgh, Contract Manager at Veolia Telford and Wrekin, said:

“The Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre is just one of many community groups that have benefitted from the EnviroGrant, and we look forward to funding even more fantastic initiatives this year. We encourage individuals and groups to apply today to make a positive change to their environments.”

Nathalie Headley, Chair of Trustees at TAARC, added:

“The Summer House Community Garden project has been transformative. It has brought people of all ages together, improved wellbeing and strengthened bonds within the community. Receiving the EnviroGrant allowed us to enhance the garden and provide more items to sustain and grow this vital project.”

Applications are welcome from projects that enhance or protect the environment through practical action, education, or activities that improve the quality of life for the community.

Applications are open until 31 October 2025. Find out more information about EnviroGrant 2025 and how to apply.