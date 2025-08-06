Shrewsbury’s Monkmoor Sewage Treatment Works sees £6.2 million investment

Severn Trent’s Monkmoor Sewage Treatment Works has received a significant upgrade to meet the needs of Shrewsbury’s growing population thanks to a £6.2 million investment.

The project involved the installation of a cutting-edge technology called Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR). The units not only help to treat more wastewater without the need for expanding the site but also helps to effectively clean it. This means that the water returned to the system is in the closest state possible to the river.

Clair Green, Project Manager at Severn Trent, said: “We’re really excited by this new installation because of the innovative technology it uses. This investment into the Sewage Treatment Works at Monkmoor has been incredibly beneficial. It’s a pioneering way to treat wastewater that comes in while increasing the capacity of the site at the same time. It recognises the future population growth in the area, and Severn Trent’s commitment to reducing the impact on the region’s rivers.”

The addition of the units at the site means that more wastewater can go through the system without the need for building additional infrastructure, all of which will work towards supporting the growing population while ensuring that water quality is maintained.

Process Engineer for contractors, Mott MacDonald Bentley, Emma Paterson-Stephens, added: “The installation of this new system at Monkmoor Sewage Treatment Works has really improved the way we can treat wastewater, and we’re proud to have been able to deliver this for Severn Trent. It really is an innovative technology and has not been used at such a large scale before in the UK.”

The MABR units were integrated into the existing infrastructure at Monkmoor, which has meant that the capacity of the site could be increased without the need to build new tanks. The system also has the added benefit of being a more energy efficient, cleaner and quieter way to treat wastewater.

The upgrades at Monkmoor Sewage Treatment Works will help ensure that the facility continues to meet the growing needs of Shrewsbury, supporting both the community and the environment.