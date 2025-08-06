Police issue warning after surge in hare coursing

West Mercia Police have issued a warning to residents across Shropshire following a “significant” spike in hare coursing incidents. They are appealing directly to the public for their assistance in tackling the illegal activity, which poses a serious threat to both wildlife and rural communities.

A generic photo of a Hare

Officers have confirmed a noticeable increase in reported hare coursing incidents, prompting a call for heightened vigilance. Members of the public who witness any such activity are being urged to dial 999 immediately. The police have stressed that providing detailed information without delay is crucial for a swift and effective response.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police delivered a message, particularly aimed at farmers and landowners who may be tempted to intervene. “We fully understand the anger and frustration that these illegal acts cause on private property,” the spokesperson said. “However, for your own safety, we strongly advise against any attempt to confront or pursue individuals involved. Their intentions are unknown, and your personal well-being is of the utmost importance.”

- Advertisement -

The police have reassured the community that a dedicated rural team is actively engaged in combating the issue. This specialist unit is committed to providing support to local farmers and protecting the county’s wildlife, which is currently under renewed threat from both hare coursing and poaching.

The force is highlighting the crucial role that community intelligence plays in their efforts. By working in partnership with the public, police can gather vital information to effectively tackle these persistent rural crimes.