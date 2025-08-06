Listen Live
Green light granted for 100 new homes in Wem

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Planning approval has been granted to Persimmon Homes West Midlands for 100 new homes at Lowe Hill Road in Wem, Shropshire.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands have secured approval for the new homes at Lowe Hill Road

The development, on land with existing outline planning consent, will deliver a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, including terraced, semi-detached, and detached properties.

Ten homes will be transferred to a housing association partner for rent and shared ownership.

All of the homes will be fitted with EV chargers and solar panels.

As part of the plans, Persimmon will provide a new onsite play area and over 6 acres of public open space – the equivalent of nearly 4 full sized football pitches.

Persimmon will contribute over £400,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards improving infrastructure, education, and other community services.

The development will also facilitate/fund the delivery of a new mini roundabout at the junction of Lowe Hill Road and B5063, to replace the current junction, and contribute to the ecological conservation of the Cole Mere Ramsar Site.

Over the past five years, 25% of Persimmon’s homes in Shropshire have been sold to first-time buyers, and its average selling price remains 20% below the UK national average, supporting local families onto the housing ladder.

Lee Perry, Technical Director, Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “We are pleased to receive planning permission for this development, which will provide high-quality homes for local people. We look forward to working with local stakeholders to deliver much-needed housing for the local community.”

