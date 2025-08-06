Counterfeit football merchandise seized in Shrewsbury as part of national crackdown

In a significant nationwide crackdown on the sale of counterfeit football merchandise, fake football kits and socks have been seized from across the country, including Shrewsbury.

Fake football shirts seized as part of the operation. Photo: PIPCU

A series of targeted operations across the country – a collaboration between Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Border Force, Trading Standards and industry partners – have resulted in a total of 67,573 fake football shirts and kits being seized since January 2025. These items, if genuine, would have had a total retail value of £5.1 million.

As part of this coordinated activity, officers from PIPCU have arrested five people on suspicion of selling counterfeit football shirts. A further two people have been arrested by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers from PIPCU arrested the five individuals for offences relating to the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods during operations in Shrewsbury, Bolton, Nottingham, Burton-on-Trent and Leek in June and July. A total of 329 fake football kits and 184 pairs of fake football socks were seized from addresses in Shrewsbury, Burton-on-Trent and Leek.

The activity took place following intelligence received from the IPO concerning the sale of counterfeit football shirts. All those arrested by PIPCU have since received conditional cautions, which order them to stop selling counterfeit goods and take down their online sales platforms.

On 26 June, West Yorkshire Trading Standards and IPO seized around 2,300 fake football shirts during two search warrants in Leeds and Bradford.

During the warrants, officers from West Yorkshire Police arrested two men, aged 37 and 44, on suspicion of selling counterfeit goods and money laundering offences. They have since been released under investigation.

At East Midlands Airport, Border Force agents seized 2,793 items of counterfeit football-related apparel during the UEFA Women’s Euros.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey, from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police, said:

“Criminals are continuing to bring counterfeit products to the market as the new football season approaches.

“Some consumers believe they’re buying genuine merchandise; some end up with a poor-quality product, and counterfeiting is thought to be the second largest source of criminal income worldwide, second only to illegal drugs.

“An issue of this scale demands a coordinated response, and we’ll continue to work with our law enforcement, government and industry partners to crack down on this illegal trade and those who drive it.”

The IPO’s Deputy Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement, Kate Caffery said:

“As fans rally behind their teams for the new Premier League season, criminal organisations are exploiting their passion by flooding the market with fake merchandise. The manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit football kits is anything but a victimless crime – it channels money away from the game and directly into the pockets of serious crime.

“Counterfeit trading destroys tens of thousands of jobs annually and has a strong link to other serious criminal activities – from drug trafficking to human trafficking and modern slavery. By raising public awareness and helping supporters make informed choices, we can ensure that fans’ loyalty truly benefits the sport they cherish and help combat this threat to our communities.”