Telford-born defenceman Ryan Leese returns to Tigers for another season

Telford Tigers have confirmed the return of defenceman Ryan Leese for the upcoming season.

Ryan Leese on the ice in Telford. Photo: KCM Photography

The 18-year-old Telford-born talent made an impressive 60 National league appear-ances last season, contributing 5 assists along the way. Leese will return on a two-way contract between the club’s Moralee and National league sides, with a key focus on anchoring the blue line for Tigers 2 as he continues his development.

Ryan commented, “I’m really excited to be re-signing on a two way contract this season with both the North 1 and National teams. I can’t wait to get going in September with both new squads and would love to bring some silverware to Telford.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, commented on the signing of Leese:

“’Ryan is a smart kid, has good poise, makes good plays and decent first passes, but he’s still very young and I couldn’t get him the ice time he needed last year in the National League. The set-up we have for Ryan is perfect – two way from National League with the Moralee team where he will continue his progression with the best opportunities of both teams.

“He’ll step into National League action when required and available, but his primary focus will be under Jason Silverthorn’s guidance in the Moralee side. There, he’ll benefit from more ice time, greater responsibility, and exposure to all key situations. It’s the perfect environment to mature, get stronger, and grow in confidence.

“Ryan’s still young, and for a defenceman, the development curve is steeper than it is for a forward. This pathway is exactly what we need to continue the emergence of these young players.”

Jason Silverthorn, Player Coach for Tigers 2 commented on Leese’s two way agreement:

“It’s great to have Ryan on a two-way with the National side again. Last season, due to injuries and low numbers, he was asked to play a lot of hockey in a position he wouldn’t usually be in and he handled it really well.

“After speaking with Tommy, the plan this year is for Ryan to get all those important minutes with the Tigers 2 side to help him grow in key situations. He’s a talented, intelligent defenceman who will be trusted in big moments and is firmly on the path to becoming a top-four National League player.”