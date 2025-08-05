Listen Live
Shropshire charity 4 All Foundation seeks new trustees

A Shropshire charity is looking for new trustees to join its board. There are several Trustee vacancies at the 4 All Foundation, a charity that supports people in need with a dedicated team of staff and volunteers working across communities in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Dean Harris (front centre), Chair of Trustees pictured with other members of the board
Dean Harris (front centre), Chair of Trustees pictured with other members of the board

The charity runs a huge variety of programmes and activities including youth clubs, wellbeing groups, sports sessions and much more – all aimed at improving education and health, and reducing poverty and barriers.

Applicants do not need previous charity or Trustee experience, but anyone with specific knowledge or skills relating to fundraising, community engagement, business, PR and marketing, or governance is particularly encouraged to apply.

Trustees are required to attend at least one meeting per quarter, plus one training day and one strategy day per year, and can also choose to dedicate additional time to supporting with hands-on tasks.

Dean Harris, Chair of Trustees, said: “We’re looking for people who are passionate about their local community, proactive ‘good eggs’ who have the time and motivation to support 4 All as it continues to grow.

“Our role is to ensure the charity delivers on its promises, is working in the right strategic direction, and has effective governance in place.

“It’s a particularly rewarding role given the number of individuals and communities 4 All has the ability to help each year, with Trustees playing a role in increasing that number over time. The charity makes a real, tangible contribution to improving our wonderful county and – with the help of additional Trustees – we know this will continue to grow.”

Anyone interested in applying for the voluntary role (travel expenses are paid), should visit 4all.foundation/vacancies/trustee for more information and to complete an expression of interest form.

Any questions should be emailed to George.Hounsell@4all.foundation. For more information about the charity, simply head to 4all.foundation or search 4 All Foundation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

