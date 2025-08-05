Police urge Church Stretton residents to be vigilant against rogue traders

West Mercia Police are urging residents of Church Stretton to be on high alert for rogue traders following recent reports in the area. The police are asking the public to remain vigilant and to be aware of individuals using aggressive and intimidating tactics to carry out substandard work.

The warning comes after police received reports of doorstep callers offering unsolicited repair work on homes. Officers are concerned that these individuals may perform unnecessary work or charge extortionate prices for shoddy workmanship, often demanding substantial cash payments.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said, “We want residents to be on their guard and be aware there are individuals using unscrupulous behaviour to carry out substandard work.” The police are also encouraging people to look out for vulnerable neighbours and to assist them if they can.

Officers are advising the public not to open their doors to anyone offering cold-call repair work. The key message is simple: “If in doubt, shut them out.”

Tips to Protect Yourself

To help residents protect themselves from these scammers, police have issued a list of tips:

Do not buy goods or services from doorstep traders. If you didn’t ask for it, don’t buy it.

Do not open the door to anyone you don’t know. Use a door chain and check who is there before opening the door.

Always check ID cards of any official callers, even if they have an appointment.

Be suspicious if you are told the work is urgent. Reputable traders will not pressure you into making a quick decision. Always take your time to get informed and seek multiple quotes.

Make a note of any vehicle details, such as the registration number or business name, and report suspicious behaviour.

The police have also advised that anyone who feels threatened or in danger, or believes a crime is taking place, should call 999 immediately. For non-emergencies or to report a suspicious caller, contact the police on 101 or Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline at 0808 223 1133.

For residents who would like a warning card to display in their window, the Church Stretton Safer Neighbourhood Team can be contacted at csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk.