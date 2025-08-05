North Shropshire MP encourages constituents to attend latest Summer Tour

Helen Morgan is embarking on another ‘Summer Tour’ of the constituency, giving residents the chance to meet their MP and raise any issues they may have.

Helen on one of her annual Summer Tours

The MP is holding public events across North Shropshire over the coming weeks, starting in Higher Heath and Shawbury where constituents will have the chance to meet their Parliamentary representative.

Helen is encouraging anyone who lives in the local area to attend and anyone who is not able to make the event to contact her office if they have questions or concerns they would like to share.

- Advertisement -

The first stop is Higher Heath Village Hall from 4pm-5pm on Wednesday 6th August followed by Shawbury United Football Club from 4pm-5pm on Friday 8th August.

Anyone with complex concerns that require more time for discussion is being asked to contact Helen’s office in advance to ensure that everyone attending has the chance to speak.

Helen can be contacted at helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk, by calling 01939 809387 or writing to 1st Floor Offices, Maypole Court, Wem, SY4 5AA.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The best part of my job is getting out and meeting residents in towns and villages across North Shropshire so I’m delighted to be carrying out another Summer Tour.

“Everything I do in Parliament is informed by the issues facing people who live here so please do pop down, say hello and let me know what you would like to see improved in Shropshire.

“If you can’t make it but have something you would like to raise then please give me a call or send a letter or email and I will do whatever I can to help.”