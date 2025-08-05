Listen Live
15.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

North Shropshire MP encourages constituents to attend latest Summer Tour

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan is embarking on another ‘Summer Tour’ of the constituency, giving residents the chance to meet their MP and raise any issues they may have.

Helen on one of her annual Summer Tours
Helen on one of her annual Summer Tours

The MP is holding public events across North Shropshire over the coming weeks, starting in Higher Heath and Shawbury where constituents will have the chance to meet their Parliamentary representative.

Helen is encouraging anyone who lives in the local area to attend and anyone who is not able to make the event to contact her office if they have questions or concerns they would like to share.

- Advertisement -

The first stop is Higher Heath Village Hall from 4pm-5pm on Wednesday 6th August followed by Shawbury United Football Club from 4pm-5pm on Friday 8th August.

Anyone with complex concerns that require more time for discussion is being asked to contact Helen’s office in advance to ensure that everyone attending has the chance to speak.

Helen can be contacted at helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk, by calling 01939 809387 or writing to 1st Floor Offices, Maypole Court, Wem, SY4 5AA.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The best part of my job is getting out and meeting residents in towns and villages across North Shropshire so I’m delighted to be carrying out another Summer Tour.

“Everything I do in Parliament is informed by the issues facing people who live here so please do pop down, say hello and let me know what you would like to see improved in Shropshire.

“If you can’t make it but have something you would like to raise then please give me a call or send a letter or email and I will do whatever I can to help.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP