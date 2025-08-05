Next phase of Buildwas highway work to begin in September

The next phase of a major highway improvement scheme on Much Wenlock Road, Buildwas is set to commence on Monday, 8 September 2025.

The works will take place on the Much Wenlock Road at Buildwas. Image: Google Street View

The extensive project, which is expected to last until August 2026, follows the completion of the current utility diversion works on Much Wenlock Road and Buildwas Road.

The works are directly linked to the new Benthall Grange housing development on the site of the former Ironbridge power station. Harworth Group has appointed Newline Civil Engineering to carry out the necessary Section 278 works.

The initial stage of this phase will see the construction of a new signalised junction on the A4169 Much Wenlock Road, which will serve as a main entrance to the new housing estate. Initially, the junction will be used by construction vehicles, but it will eventually become a key access point for residents. This is intended to help alleviate traffic congestion on Buildwas Road once the development is complete.

Subsequent stages of the project will focus on the Much Wenlock Road/Buildwas Bank junction, where a new roundabout will be constructed. This phase also includes the installation of new drainage and street lighting columns, as well as a new toucan crossing. Upgrades to the footways will also take place, with new kerbs installed to align with the new roundabout layout.

To ensure the safety of both the public and the workforce, temporary traffic lights will be in operation for the duration of the scheme. A traffic management operative will be on site daily from 7am to 7pm to manually control the lights. Additional operatives will also be employed to assist with managing traffic flows.

Towards the end of the programme, overnight road closures will be necessary to complete resurfacing. Further details regarding these closures will be shared with the public closer to the time.

Residents and businesses in the affected area will receive a letter in advance to inform them of the upcoming works and any potential disruptions.