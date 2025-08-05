Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

Television personality Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape. Blades, who lives in Claverley, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court next week.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police confirmed the charges, stating: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape. He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2025.”

The charges are separate from a pre-trial review concerning a charge of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

Blades, who has pleaded not guilty to this charge, is scheduled for a pre-trial review at Worcester Crown & County Court on Tuesday.

The father-of-three, a well-known furniture restorer, stepped down from his role as the host of the BBC’s The Repair Shop last year after seven years on the programme.