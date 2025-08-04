West Mercia Police launch crackdown on illegal e-scooters

West Mercia Police have launched a new initiative this summer to tackle the illegal use of e-scooters and e-bikes, with officers stepping up patrols.

The force is reminding the public that while it’s not illegal to own an e-scooter, riding them on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths is against the law.

The crackdown comes in response to a rise in antisocial behaviour linked to their illegal use. “We are actively trying to reduce the antisocial behaviour caused in the community by the illegal use of e-scooters,” a police spokesperson said. “You can expect to be stopped by an officer if you are spotted riding one.”

The law classifies e-scooters as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), placing them under the same regulations as other motor vehicles. This means they require insurance, tax, an MOT, a licence, and registration.

However, as there is currently no legal framework to obtain these for e-scooters, their use in public areas is prohibited. Across the West Mercia Police area, there are no legal e-scooter loan schemes in operation, meaning the only place e-scooters can be legally ridden is on private land with the landowner’s explicit permission.

Anyone caught riding an e-scooter illegally risks having the vehicle seized by the police.

The force is also clarifying the rules surrounding e-bikes. While e-bikes are generally legal, they must meet specific criteria to be considered an ‘electrically assisted pedal cycle’ (EAPC) and therefore road-legal.

These requirements include:

– The bike must have pedals that need to be in motion for the motor to provide assistance.

– The motor’s maximum continuous rated power must not exceed 250 watts.

– The electric assistance must cut out at a maximum speed of 15.5mph.

– The rider must be 14 years of age or older.

EAPCs can be used anywhere a regular bicycle is permitted, including roads, cycle lanes, and bridleways, but they are not permitted on pavements unless a specific part is designated for cycling. The police warn that modifying an e-bike to bypass these regulations could make it illegal for road use, potentially subjecting it to the same laws as a moped or motorcycle.

West Mercia Police have stated that anyone found not adhering to these laws will be “dealt with as appropriate.”