Shropshire
Monday, August 4, 2025
West Mercia Police launch crackdown on illegal e-scooters

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police have launched a new initiative this summer to tackle the illegal use of e-scooters and e-bikes, with officers stepping up patrols.

Police have launched a new initiative to tackle the illegal use of e-scooters and e-bikes
The force is reminding the public that while it’s not illegal to own an e-scooter, riding them on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths is against the law.

The crackdown comes in response to a rise in antisocial behaviour linked to their illegal use. “We are actively trying to reduce the antisocial behaviour caused in the community by the illegal use of e-scooters,” a police spokesperson said. “You can expect to be stopped by an officer if you are spotted riding one.”

The law classifies e-scooters as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), placing them under the same regulations as other motor vehicles. This means they require insurance, tax, an MOT, a licence, and registration.

However, as there is currently no legal framework to obtain these for e-scooters, their use in public areas is prohibited. Across the West Mercia Police area, there are no legal e-scooter loan schemes in operation, meaning the only place e-scooters can be legally ridden is on private land with the landowner’s explicit permission.

Anyone caught riding an e-scooter illegally risks having the vehicle seized by the police.

The force is also clarifying the rules surrounding e-bikes. While e-bikes are generally legal, they must meet specific criteria to be considered an ‘electrically assisted pedal cycle’ (EAPC) and therefore road-legal.

These requirements include:

– The bike must have pedals that need to be in motion for the motor to provide assistance.

– The motor’s maximum continuous rated power must not exceed 250 watts.

– The electric assistance must cut out at a maximum speed of 15.5mph.

– The rider must be 14 years of age or older.

EAPCs can be used anywhere a regular bicycle is permitted, including roads, cycle lanes, and bridleways, but they are not permitted on pavements unless a specific part is designated for cycling. The police warn that modifying an e-bike to bypass these regulations could make it illegal for road use, potentially subjecting it to the same laws as a moped or motorcycle.

West Mercia Police have stated that anyone found not adhering to these laws will be “dealt with as appropriate.”

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

