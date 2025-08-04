Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 4, 2025
Small grants scheme opens to support Telford and Wrekin community projects

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Community groups across Telford and Wrekin are invited to apply for funding to help bring their ideas to life, through a new scheme launched by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The 2025 family hubs small grant scheme offers grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 to voluntary and community organisations working with families and children from pregnancy to age two.

Projects that promote early development, healthy relationships, parental wellbeing and access to support are encouraged to apply. This includes groups based in community centres, places of worship and other family-led networks.

The scheme is part of the Council’s wider commitment to strengthening local family support and giving every child the best start in life. Funding can support a range of activities including play sessions, parenting workshops, wellbeing services and community outreach.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills said:

“We know that strong communities play a vital role in supporting families, especially in those important early years. This grant scheme is about helping local groups, who know their neighbourhoods best, deliver projects that make a real difference.

“If you have an idea that can support parents, carers or children under two, we would love to hear from you.”

Applications are now open and close on Friday 19 September 2025. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel and successful applicants will be notified by 31 October 2025.

To request an application form or find out more, please email: telfordfamilyhubs@telfod.gov.uk

