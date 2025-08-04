Shropshire man arrested on suspicion of rape at Liverpool hotel

A 49-year-old man from Shropshire has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident at a hotel in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police were called to the Adelphi Hotel just before 8 am today, Monday, 4 August, after receiving a report that a woman had been raped.
Officers attended the scene and arrested the man.
He is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by detectives.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, “We can confirm that a 49-year-old man from Shropshire has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody at this time. The victim is being supported by specialist officers. The investigation is ongoing.”