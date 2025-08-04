Listen Live
21.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shropshire man arrested on suspicion of rape at Liverpool hotel

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 49-year-old man from Shropshire has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident at a hotel in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to the Adelphi Hotel just before 8 am today, Monday, 4 August, after receiving a report that a woman had been raped.

Officers attended the scene and arrested the man.

- Advertisement -

He is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, “We can confirm that a 49-year-old man from Shropshire has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody at this time. The victim is being supported by specialist officers. The investigation is ongoing.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP