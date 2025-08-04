Major A41 upgrade enters final phase with road closures for resurfacing

The fourth and final phase of a major upgrade to the A41 begins today, focusing on the road between Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroads.

Work is taking place on the A41 between Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroad. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work, which will involve resurfacing more than 8,500m² of carriageway, also includes the replacement of drain grates and refreshing road markings and reflective studs.

To minimise disruption, the project is being carried out during the school holidays, with road closures in place on weekdays only between 7am and 4pm. The road will be reopened each night and will be fully accessible over weekends.

The closures are planned for two separate periods: Monday, 4th August to Friday, 8th August, 7 am – 4 pm and Monday, 11th August to Friday, 15th August, 7 am – 4 pm.

Advanced warning signs have been in place for several weeks, and a clearly signposted diversion will be in effect via the A53, A442, and A518. Telford & Wrekin Council has also given local residents and businesses prior notice, and access will be maintained across the A41 at two locations throughout the closure periods.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, said the final phase reflects the council’s commitment to improving infrastructure. “We’re now entering the final stretch of a major investment into one of our borough’s busiest routes,” he said. “This last phase of the A41 upgrade reflects our commitment to improving infrastructure while listening to the needs of our residents and road users.”

He added that the council has listened to community feedback and implemented additional measures to minimise inconvenience. “By scheduling the work during school holidays and limiting closures to weekdays, we’re doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum. Once complete, these improvements will make journeys safer, smoother and more reliable for everyone who travels this route.”

The four-phase project, which began in 2023, is part of a wider council initiative to improve roads and support local growth. The council has stated that while the work is scheduled to be completed within the planned period, all times and dates are subject to weather conditions.

For the latest updates and diversion details, residents are advised to visit the Telford & Wrekin Council website.