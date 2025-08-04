Hospital Trust honoured with Gold Award for outstanding commitment to Armed Forces community

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has been recognised with the prestigious Gold Award for its work in supporting members of the Armed Forces community.

The Gold Award was presented to the Trust for outstanding commitment to the Armed Forces community

This accolade was awarded under the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

Recognised as the highest badge of honour for employers, the Gold Award celebrates organisations that champion veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families in the workplace.

This year’s winners demonstrate the power of values-led leadership, creating more inclusive, resilient and dynamic organisations.

To be considered for this award, organisations must meet a number of key criteria. This includes providing Reservists with at least 10 days of additional paid leave and implementing specific HR policies to support veterans and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

Furthermore, successful organisations must actively advocate for the Defence community within their networks and sectors, demonstrating a sustained commitment that goes well beyond the minimum requirements. They are also expected to show support for the cadet movement, with the goal of improving outcomes for cadets.

This recognition builds on a programme of work taking place at the Trust to support the Armed Forces community, including its signing of the Armed Forces Covenant and participation in the national ‘Volunteer to Career’ programme, which helps service leavers and their families explore new pathways into NHS roles.

These initiatives reflect the Trust’s commitment to creating accessible, supportive opportunities for those who have served.

Nigel Lee, Director of Strategy and Partnerships, who is also a veteran himself, having served in the Royal Air Force for 20 years, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. Veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families bring invaluable experience to our workforce here at SaTH and we are honoured to support and stand by them.

“This award reflects our deep commitment and respect to supporting the Armed Forces community, to create a workplace where all individuals can thrive. We’re proud to stand

alongside other employers who recognise the value and contribution of this community and will continue to go above and beyond in supporting them and their families.”

Philip Sinclair, Defence Relationship Manager for the West Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said: “We offer our sincere congratulations to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust for their exemplary commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

“Their leadership in fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace sets a high standard for employers across the region.”

The presentation of the Gold Award and official ceremony took place at Lilleshall House on Thursday 23 July 2025.