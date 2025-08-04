Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Hospital Trust honoured with Gold Award for outstanding commitment to Armed Forces community

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has been recognised with the prestigious Gold Award for its work in supporting members of the Armed Forces community.

The Gold Award was presented to the Trust for outstanding commitment to the Armed Forces community
The Gold Award was presented to the Trust for outstanding commitment to the Armed Forces community

This accolade was awarded under the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

Recognised as the highest badge of honour for employers, the Gold Award celebrates organisations that champion veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families in the workplace.

- Advertisement -

This year’s winners demonstrate the power of values-led leadership, creating more inclusive, resilient and dynamic organisations.

To be considered for this award, organisations must meet a number of key criteria. This includes providing Reservists with at least 10 days of additional paid leave and implementing specific HR policies to support veterans and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

Furthermore, successful organisations must actively advocate for the Defence community within their networks and sectors, demonstrating a sustained commitment that goes well beyond the minimum requirements. They are also expected to show support for the cadet movement, with the goal of improving outcomes for cadets.

This recognition builds on a programme of work taking place at the Trust to support the Armed Forces community, including its signing of the Armed Forces Covenant and participation in the national ‘Volunteer to Career’ programme, which helps service leavers and their families explore new pathways into NHS roles.

These initiatives reflect the Trust’s commitment to creating accessible, supportive opportunities for those who have served.

Nigel Lee, Director of Strategy and Partnerships, who is also a veteran himself, having served in the Royal Air Force for 20 years, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. Veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families bring invaluable experience to our workforce here at SaTH and we are honoured to support and stand by them.

“This award reflects our deep commitment and respect to supporting the Armed Forces community, to create a workplace where all individuals can thrive. We’re proud to stand

alongside other employers who recognise the value and contribution of this community and will continue to go above and beyond in supporting them and their families.”

Philip Sinclair, Defence Relationship Manager for the West Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said: “We offer our sincere congratulations to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust for their exemplary commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

“Their leadership in fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace sets a high standard for employers across the region.”

The presentation of the Gold Award and official ceremony took place at Lilleshall House on Thursday 23 July 2025.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP