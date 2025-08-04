Cyclist David takes on epic ride for Hope House

A 60-year-old Shropshire cyclist has taken on an epic biking challenge in Sweden which is also in its 60th edition – all to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice.

David Robinson took on the 315km ride around the Swedish lake Vättern

David Robinson, from Ellesmere, took on the Vätternrundan – a 315km ride around the Swedish lake Vättern – taking 17 hours to complete.

“It’s a tough race,” said David. “There are times where you really have to grind it out.”

- Advertisement -

David is the founder of Shropshire business Marley Risk Consultants, which has been a generous supporter of Hope House for a number of years, raising thousands of pounds.

This latest challenge by David has so far raised more than £6,000.

“My first employee at Marley Risk Consultants was Ben, and his daughter Freya receives incredible care at Hope House,” said David.

“It’s a cause close to all of our hearts and that’s why we continue to raise money.”

Hope House fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “It costs £10 million a year to run the services at our hospices, with no charge ever made to families for accessing our services.

“We can only be here for the children and families that need us the most thanks to the wonderful supporters like David and Marley Risk Consultants who support us through amazing fundraising.

“Without the support of people like David we wouldn’t be here for the families who need us.”

You can still sponsor David by visiting justgiving.com/page/david-robinson-4 or if you’ve been inspired then you can sign up for the Hope House Cycle100 challenge this August at hopehouse.org.uk/cycle100.