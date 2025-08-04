Council relaunches UKSPF programme to support NEET groups

Telford & Wrekin Council has relaunched a support programme to help people back into education, employment, and training across the borough.

The NEET engagement and reduction scheme is funded by the Council’s £7.7 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The NEET engagement and reduction scheme is funded by the Council’s £7.7 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF)* with a particular focus on reducing the number of NEETs (Not in Education, Employment or Training) across Telford and Wrekin.

Across the Borough, 990 16-24-year-olds are currently identified as being in the NEET category and a total of £184,000 is being invested into the programme through UKSPF to try and reduce those figures.

- Advertisement -

Barriers that young people identified as NEET may face could include a lack of confidence, decreased motivation, mental health concerns including high anxiety or a difficult educational experience.

Other factors can include a poor school attendance in the past, lack of employability and job search skills, a chaotic lifestyle, family circumstances, a limited work history or experience, being in the care system, drug and alcohol abuse and other vulnerabilities.

Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to supporting young people to increase engagement and participation levels in education, employment or training and ensure they have a great transition into learning and work.

Local training provider Landau has been chosen to deliver training packages of support for young people and the Council’s Job Box team will work with them and respond to their individual needs.

Working with Landau, Job Box will create an appropriate support path to help them back into education or training, and provide an on-going individual needs assessment to allow the young person to develop and evolve.

There are three main strands of support which include:

Personal development – to support young people to cope with personal difficulties and/or boost confidence, motivation, resilience etc. This may include a range of activities, including but not limited to mental health, travel training, financial support.

Skills development – either filling existing skill gaps or more proactively seeking to acquire skills that are necessary to progress to further education, training, or employment

Work-related activities – including work tasters, workplace behaviour, CV and interview skills.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “Unfortunately, some young people leave school, education or training and become NEET.

“Through this UKSPF-funded NEET engagement and reduction programme we want to provide targeted support for our most ‘at risk’ or vulnerable young people, work with them to overcome barriers and progress them into education, training, or employment.

“It underlines our commitment to helping young people across the Borough to learn new skills and secure great jobs.”

Phil Taylor, Chief Executive for Landau, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen to deliver NEET support in Telford.

“Helping young people overcome barriers and take positive steps towards employment or education is at the heart of what we do.

“We’re excited to bring our experience to this partnership and to work closely with local stakeholders to create meaningful, lasting change for those who need it most.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Skills Delivery team will be responsible for referrals and eligibility verification.

To find out more, visit the Telford Jobbox website or email telfordjobbox@telford.gov.uk