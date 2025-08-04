Listen Live
AFC Telford United supporters warned of fake parking QR Codes

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

AFC Telford United is urging supporters to be vigilant after fake QR codes were found on parking payment signs at the SEAH Stadium. The club believes the fraudulent codes were designed to steal payment card details from fans.

Fake QR codes were placed on parking signs at the SEAH Stadium. Image: Google Street View
Fake QR codes were placed on parking signs at the SEAH Stadium. Image: Google Street View

The scam was uncovered during the pre-season match against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s, thanks to an alert member of the crowd who noticed the suspicious signs. It was discovered that stickers with fake QR codes leading to a fraudulent website had been placed over the legitimate Avalon parking payment codes.

The club is now advising anyone who used the QR codes to pay for parking at the game to contact their bank or card issuer immediately for advice.

In addition, the club has issued a warning about potential parking fines. Since payments made via the fake codes would not have been processed by Avalon, fans could receive a parking notice. AFC Telford United is encouraging anyone who used the fake code to contact the club directly so they can help resolve the issue with Avalon.

The club is working closely with West Mercia Police to investigate the incident. All signage at the SEAH Stadium is being checked to ensure no other fraudulent codes are present.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw any suspicious activity around the parking signs should contact the club via email at enquiries@afctu.co.uk or by calling 01952 640 064. Information can also be reported to West Mercia Police online or by calling 101.

